Jones was recalled from the alternate training site Saturday and is starting at second base against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old will bat eighth in the first start of his career as he takes the roster spot of Luis Rengifo (hamstring), who was placed on the injured list. Jones had a brief stint on the active roster earlier this year but made only one appearance as a pinch runner. Jones spent the 2019 campaign at Double-A and posted a .234/.308/.324 slash line with five homers and nine stolen bases in 130 games.