Jones will play with Mesa in the Arizona Fall League, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Jones took part in the AFL with Mesa last year as well, hitting .321 with a pair of homers and four stolen bases in 78 at-bats. He has stalled somewhat in his development with Double-A Mobile this year, hitting only .232 and succeeding in only eight of 18 stolen base attempts while striking out 104 times in 466 at-bats.