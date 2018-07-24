Angels' Jaime Barria: Allows four earned runs
Barria (5-7) allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Monday against the White Sox.
Barria exited the game in the sixth inning having allowed two earned runs, through both of the batters he walked to lead off the inning ultimately came around around to score. Barria has seen his ERA rise from 2.48 to 3.80 in seven starts since June 12, and in that span, he's allowed eight home runs and 13 walks across 34.2 innings.
