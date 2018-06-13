Angels' Jaime Barria: Allows two homers in loss
Barria (5-2) got the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out two over five innings against the Mariners.
All the damage came off the bat of Mitch Haniger, who took Barria deep twice with a solo homer in the first and a two-run blast in the fifth. It was otherwise a solid, if unspectacular, outing for the 21-year-old, as he allowed two or fewer earned runs for the seventh time in eight big league starts. With 32:9 K:BB and a 2.61 ERA over 41.1 innings, Barria figures to get a chance to stick around in the rotation while Shohei Ohtani (elbow) sits on the disabled list. Next in line is a home start Monday against the Diamondbacks.
