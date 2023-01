Barria agreed to a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Angels on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Barria made his big-league debut in 2018 and primarily worked as a starter when up with the Halos prior to 2022, but he established himself as a solid reliver last season with 2.61 ERA across 79.1 innings. The 26-year-old should pitch out of the bullpen again in 2023 following his successful transition to relief.