Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Barria is up to replace Tyler Skaggs, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain in a corresponding move. Skaggs doesn't expect to miss more than one start, so Barria's stay could be brief, but he's likely to get the ball in Skagg's spot Thursday against Seattle.

