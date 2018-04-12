Angels' Jaime Barria: Back to minors after win
Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Wednesday's win over the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Barria was solid in his big-league debut, allowing just one run on one hit and three walks through five innings en route to picking up the victory. He struck out three batters while the only run he allowed was a solo homer from Ryan Rua in the third inning. Still, he'll head back to the minors to clear a roster spot for Nick Tropeano, who is expected to be recalled from Triple-A to start Thursday's series opener against the Royals. Barria's strong showing should assure he's one of the team's top candidates for future spot starts.
