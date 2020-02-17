Angels' Jaime Barria: Back to rookie weight
Barria lost 14 pounds over the offseason, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Barria shed the weight over the winter following a disastrous 2019 season in which he posted a 4-10 record along with a 6.42 ERA (6.23 FIP). The 23-year-old is hoping to regain the form he showed during a promising rookie campaign that included a 10-9 record along with a 3.41 ERA.
