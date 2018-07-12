Barria was optioned to High-A Inland Empire on Thursday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Barria will heed to the minors to make room on the 25-man roster for the return of Tyler Skaggs (groin) from the disabled list. With the All-Star break looming, the Angels are trying to avoid an extended break from pitching for the 21-year-old right-hander, so he'll stay get a start at High-A. Barria sports a solid 3.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 52:19 K:BB over 66 innings this season.

