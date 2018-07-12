Angels' Jaime Barria: Banished to minors
Barria was optioned to High-A Inland Empire on Thursday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Barria will heed to the minors to make room on the 25-man roster for the return of Tyler Skaggs (groin) from the disabled list. With the All-Star break looming, the Angels are trying to avoid an extended break from pitching for the 21-year-old right-hander, so he'll stay get a start at High-A. Barria sports a solid 3.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 52:19 K:BB over 66 innings this season.
More News
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Rejoining rotation after All-Star break•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Loses fifth straight decision•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Scheduled for Thursday's start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Next start coming Friday•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Takes loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart