Barria allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk and struck out five over 4.2 innings Thursday against Milwaukee.

Barria surrendered a run in the first inning and three more in the third before getting pulled with two outs in the fifth frame. He's evidently still in the process of rounding into form, as he's posted a 4.97 ERA with nine punchouts over 1.2 innings in spring training.

