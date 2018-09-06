Barria (10-8) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-3 victory over the Rangers, allowing two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings while striking out five.

The rookie enjoyed his trip through Texas, blanking both the Rangers and Astros for 11 innings over two road starts. Barria's now won five of his last six decisions, and he'll carry a 3.30 ERA into his next outing Monday back home in a rematch with the Rangers.