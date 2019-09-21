Barria (4-10) took the loss Friday as the Angels fell 6-4 to the Astros, coughing up six runs on eight hits -- including four home runs -- over 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman all took the right-hander deep in the first inning, before Correa launched an encore in the third. Barria has lost three straight starts and seven straight decisions, but he'll get one more chance to get back in the win column in 2019 when he takes a 6.43 ERA and 71:25 K:BB through 78.1 innings into Thursday's rematch with the Astros back in Anaheim.