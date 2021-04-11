Barria pitched two innings against Toronto on Saturday, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks without striking out any batters.

Barria was recalled from the team's alternate training site on Saturday and immediately got a chance to contribute after starter Jose Quintana lasted only 1.2 innings. Barria inherited a seven-run deficit and retired his first batter to end the second frame and stop some of the bleeding, but he was subsequently knocked around himself and left with the Angels down by a score of 14-1. The right-hander threw 72 pitches in the relief appearance, likely taking him out of the picture for another outing for the next several days.