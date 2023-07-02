Barria will start Monday against the Padres in San Diego, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

As the holder of the final slot in a six-man rotation, Barria's role and routine tend to fluctuate. The right-hander didn't see action for 10 days between a relief appearance June 18 and a start June 28, and he's now being asked to pitch on four days of rest so that Shohei Ohtani, who's dealing with a cracked fingernail, can get an extra day before his next start. Of course, four days is typical rest in many big-league rotations, and Barria tossed just 59 pitches his last time out, so he should be fresh for Monday's start.