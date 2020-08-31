Barria was called up prior to his start Monday against the Mariners.
He has a 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings (two appearances) in the majors this season. Barria is not as good as those numbers indicate, but he has a pretty favorable matchup in this outing. He lines up to stat against the Astros in Saturday's doubleheader later this week.
