Barria was recalled by the Angels on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Barria was part of the Angels' taxi squad for their current road trip, and he'll join the major-league bullpen after right fielder Dexter Fowler (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Barria made seven appearances (five starts) for the Angels last year and posted a 3.62 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 32.1 innings.