Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Barria is slated to get the nod Saturday against the Yankees after being promoted. He's made five starts this season for the Angels, owning a stellar 2.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 25.1 innings. It's unclear how long his latest stint in the big leagues will last.

