Angels' Jaime Barria: Called up Friday
Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Barria is slated to get the nod Saturday against the Yankees after being promoted. He's made five starts this season for the Angels, owning a stellar 2.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 25.1 innings. It's unclear how long his latest stint in the big leagues will last.
More News
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Sent back to minors•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Strikes out seven in quality start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Fans seven in Wednesday's win•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Gets second win of season in spot start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Officially recalled ahead of start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Slated to start Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...