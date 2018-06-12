Barria will take the hill for Tuesday's matchup against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Barria will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Tuesday's game. He's made seven starts this season in the big leagues, accruing a 2.48 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 30:9 K:BB over 36.1 innings.

