Barria gave up two runs on three hits and zero walks over two innings during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres. He had zero strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 24-year-old surrendered a two-run homer to Eric Hosmer during the first inning and only worked one time through the order before being lifted for Patrick Sandoval. It was likely Barria's final start of the season, but he figures to be available out of the bullpen this weekend after throwing only 32 pitches Wednesday. The right-hander has a 3.62 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB through 32.1 innings.