Angels' Jaime Barria: Earns sixth win
Barria (6-7) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mariners.
Barria was taken deep twice by Nelson Cruz but otherwise pitched a solid game, allowing only three other hits -- none of which went for extra-bases. However, his continued inability to limit home runs -- he's allowed 13 longballs across his last 51.2 innings -- has caused his ERA to jump from 2.48 to 3.74 since the calendar flipped to June. He has been susceptible both at home and on the road and has given up at least one home run in eight of his last 10 starts, making it difficult to base his potential usefulness on his matchup.
