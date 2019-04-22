Angels' Jaime Barria: Earns win as primary pitcher
Barria (2-1) allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out three across five innings to earn the win Sunday against the Mariners.
Barria followed opener Hansel Robles into the game and pitched effectively and efficiently. He needed only 71 pitches to record 15 outs and allowed only two extra-base hits with no home runs. Though Barria has started only one game, he is pitching effectively in longer stints, meaning he could rack up some wins with decent ratios if he remains a primary pitcher rather than starter.
