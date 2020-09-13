Barria gave up two earned runs over 5.1 innings against Colorado on Saturday, surrendering five hits and two walks while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

Barria was far from dominant in the start, but he kept the Angels in the game by limiting Colorado to all singles and only two runs. While the two strikeouts were his fewest this year, he set a season high by retiring 16 batters. Barria hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in five starts since joining the rotation, though he has yet to factor in a decision. He'll look to get into the win column at home against Texas on Friday.