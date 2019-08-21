Barrie didn't factor into the decision in a 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Rangers during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.

The right-hander rejoined the rotation after a brief stay at Triple-A Salt Lake, and while he was able to limit the damage for once, Barria was still in line for his seventh loss until the Angels rallied to tie the game in the eighth and ninth innings. He now sports a 6.35 ERA and 55:17 K:BB through 56.2 big-league innings this year, and with a couple of off days coming up for the club, it's not clear when Barria might make another start, or even whether he'll be optioned down again for a fresh arm.