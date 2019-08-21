Angels' Jaime Barria: Effective in no-decision
Barrie didn't factor into the decision in a 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Rangers during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.
The right-hander rejoined the rotation after a brief stay at Triple-A Salt Lake, and while he was able to limit the damage for once, Barria was still in line for his seventh loss until the Angels rallied to tie the game in the eighth and ninth innings. He now sports a 6.35 ERA and 55:17 K:BB through 56.2 big-league innings this year, and with a couple of off days coming up for the club, it's not clear when Barria might make another start, or even whether he'll be optioned down again for a fresh arm.
More News
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Called up for doubleheader start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Tuesday start flipped to Game 2•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Starting Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Likely to start in twin bill•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Saddled with sixth loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start