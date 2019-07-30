Angels' Jaime Barria: Falls to 4-4
Barria (4-4) took the loss against the Tigers on Monday, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits over five innings, striking out five with no walks in a 7-2 defeat for the Angels.
It was a decent outing for the right-hander, but he didn't receive much run support and saw his bullpen get tagged for four runs after he exited, sending him to his fourth loss of the season. Barria has settled down in his two starts since getting scorched for ten earned by the Mariners on July 19, but he's still sporting an ugly 6.28 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP over 43 innings on the season.
