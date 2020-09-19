Barria (1-0) picked up the win Friday after holding the Rangers to two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight across 6.1 innings.

It was a successfully long outing for the 24-year-old, who pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this year while punching out a season-high eight batters. Better yet, Barria earned his first quality start and his first win of the season. The right-hander was coming off a strong performance at Coors Field during which he held the Rockies to two runs over 5.1 innings. Barria will look to defend a 3.26 ERA and 1.09 WHIP on Wednesday at San Diego.