Barria (3-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out eight in a 6-2 victory over the Rangers.

The win was Barria's first in the big leagues since late April, but the 22-year-old has actually pitched well in his three outings for the Angels over the last month, giving up just four runs in 15 innings (2.40 ERA) with a 20:4 K:BB. He'll likely remain in the rotation coming out of the All-Star break.