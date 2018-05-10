Angels' Jaime Barria: Fans seven in Wednesday's win
Barria (3-1) picked up the win over the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing five hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out seven.
The rookie showed no fear in his first career start at Coors Field, throwing 51 of 89 pitches for strikes while generating an impressive 18 swinging strikes. Barria now has a 2.45 ERA and 13:7 K:BB through his first 18.1 big-league innings, but he'll face another tough challenge Tuesday at home against the Astros.
More News
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Gets second win of season in spot start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Officially recalled ahead of start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Recalled ahead of Sunday start•
-
Angels' Jaime Barria: Will pitch against Giants on Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...