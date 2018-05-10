Barria (3-1) picked up the win over the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing five hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out seven.

The rookie showed no fear in his first career start at Coors Field, throwing 51 of 89 pitches for strikes while generating an impressive 18 swinging strikes. Barria now has a 2.45 ERA and 13:7 K:BB through his first 18.1 big-league innings, but he'll face another tough challenge Tuesday at home against the Astros.