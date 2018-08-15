Barria (8-7) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings against the Padres.

The lone mark on Barria's ledger was a Freddy Galvis solo home run in the fourth inning, but he matched a season high with the seven punchouts. The 22-year-old hasn't been working particularly deep into games -- he's made it through six innings just once in 11 starts since June 1 -- but he's still found a way to be productive; over his last four starts, he's 3-0 and is working to a 2.49 ERA in that span. On the year, Barria will take a 3.50 ERA into Sunday's tilt with the Rangers.