Angels' Jaime Barria: Fires five scoreless, picks up win
Barria (7-7) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Tigers to secure the win, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out five.
Barria kept the Tigers in check throughout Wednesday's matchup, allowing multiple baserunners on just one occasion (which prompted his removal with two outs in the sixth inning). The rookie hasn't pitched deep into games often this season -- lasting more than six innings on just one occasion -- but he still owns a serviceable 3.59 ERA across 17 starts (87.2 innings) with the big club. Next up for Barria is a road start against the Padres.
