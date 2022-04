Barria allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two in four innings in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas.

Barria entered an 8-2 game in the fifth inning after starter Shohei Ohtani was knocked out early. After giving up two runs in the fifth, Barria settled down and held the Rangers scoreless over the final three frames. The 25-year-old has been relegated to long-relief duties for the Angels to start the season. He has yet to walk a batter in 6.2 innings this season.