Barria is listed as the Angels' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Both Barria and Andrew Heaney are available on four days' rest after the two started in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rangers, but Heaney will get bypassed or a second turn this week after racking up a season-high 108 pitches in his 14-strikeout gem. Barria will be the beneficiary of Heaney getting extra rest, but the 23-year-old's overall body of work this season hasn't made him a comfortable streaming option in fantasy at this stage. He owns an ugly 6.35 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 56.2 innings at the big-league level this season but has at least shown improvement over his last five turns, delivering a 4.94 EA and 1.23 WHIP across those outings.