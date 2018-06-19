Barria (5-3) allowed six runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts through just four innings in a loss Monday against Arizona.

Barria was in a hole quickly, as he allowed homers to Paul Goldschmidt and Ketel Marte to fall behind 3-0 by the third inning. Barria has now allowed seven home runs in his past four starts after giving up just one across his first five outings. It looks like the league is starting to figure out the 21-year-old a bit, but despite the recent struggles, he'll take an impressive 3.57 ERA into his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays.