Angels' Jaime Barria: Gives up two runs in loss
Barria (4-7) gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four through 5.1 innings to take the loss against the Astros on Sunday.
Barria only generated seven swinging strikes, but he delivered a solid outing before being pulled after 90 pitches in the sixth inning. Despite not being allowed to finish the inning, this was the first time Barria pitched into the sixth frame since April. The 23-year-old has a 6.10 ERA and a 59:20 K:BB through nine starts this season. Barria will make his next start Saturday against the Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
