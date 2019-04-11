Barria (1-0) gave up a run on four hits while striking out three over 2.2 innings of relief to get credit for the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Brewers.

Starter Felix Pena only lasted four innings, putting Barria in position for a quick win mere hours after his promotion from Triple-A Salt Lake. The 22-year-old gave the Angels some solid innings as a rookie last season, and if the club decides they need more length from Pena's spot in the rotation, Barria could get a shot. For now, though, he'll remain in a long relief role.

