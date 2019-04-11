Angels' Jaime Barria: Grabs win in 2019 debut
Barria (1-0) gave up a run on four hits while striking out three over 2.2 innings of relief to get credit for the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Brewers.
Starter Felix Pena only lasted four innings, putting Barria in position for a quick win mere hours after his promotion from Triple-A Salt Lake. The 22-year-old gave the Angels some solid innings as a rookie last season, and if the club decides they need more length from Pena's spot in the rotation, Barria could get a shot. For now, though, he'll remain in a long relief role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...