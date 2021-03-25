The Angels were granted another option year on Barria by an independent arbiter Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The arbiter's ruling indicated that last year's abbreviated campaign should not count toward one of Barria's three option years. The decision is significant in that it gives the team valuable roster flexibility. The right-hander can now be moved freely between the minors and majors without being subjected to waivers, which increases the likelihood that he will open the campaign at the Angels' alternate training site.