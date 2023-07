Barria (2-5) blew the save and took the loss Sunday against Houston. He allowed four runs on three hits and one walk over one inning.

Barria was tasked with closing out a 7-5 lead and was tagged with four runs; most of the damage came on back-to-back homers by Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker. Barria is 0-3 while coughing up 13 runs over 11 innings in his last four appearances. His season ERA shot up to 3.77 with a 46:17 K:BB in 57.1 frames.