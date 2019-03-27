Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Barria was expected to begin the season as the Angels' fifth starter with Andrew Heaney (elbow), Nick Tropeano (shoulder) and JC Ramirez sidelined, but that job will instead be taken by recent trade acquisition Chris Stratton. Barria started 26 games for the Angels last season and had a 3.41 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 98:47 K:BB across 129.1 innings, but will have to work his way back to the majors in 2019.

