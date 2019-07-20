Barria (3-3) was charged with the loss against the Mariners on Friday after surrendering 10 runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings.

Barria replaced opener Taylor Cole in the third inning with the score tied, 0-0. His nemesis proved to be hard-hitting Daniel Vogelbach, who slugged a pair of three-run homers of Barria in back-to-back plate appearances. The right-hander, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Friday's game, has made eight appearances (three starts) this season for the Angels, putting together a 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB. Barria is scheduled to make his next start against the Orioles on Thursday.