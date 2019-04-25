Angels' Jaime Barria: In line for another 'start'
The Angels list Barria as their probable starter for Saturday's game against the Royals.
While the Angels' rotation plans are subject to change over the next few days, it appears Barria will get at least one more turn as either a starter or primary pitcher after impressing in the bulk-relief role over the weekend in Seattle. Upon entering the contest in the second inning, Barria limited the Mariners to one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three en route to claiming the win. The Angels are slated to get Tyler Skaggs (ankle) back from the 10-day injured list for Friday's series opener, but the struggling Chris Stratton looks to be more at risk of surrendering his spot to Skaggs than Barria.
