Angels' Jaime Barria: Joins 40-man roster

Barria was added to the Angels' 40-man roster Monday.

Barria has established himself as a legitimate pitching prospect with his performance over the past two seasons, so it only makes sense that the Angels would want to protect him from next month's Rule 5 draft. The right-hander advanced to Triple-A Salt Lake for a trio of starts before the end of 2017 and finished with a 2.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 117:31 K:BB in 141.2 total innings across three levels. He could be in the mix for starts in the first half of 2018.

