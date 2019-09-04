Barria threw four innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Tuesday, giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits, striking out five and walking two as the Angels eventually fell 7-5.

Barria's first start back in the rotation after not featuring last week didn't go well, as he was knocked around by Oakland before getting chased from the contest after throwing 74 pitches. He hasn't put himself on the fantasy radar this season, posting a 6.27 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 66 innings.