Barria (8-8) allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one across three innings to take the loss Saturday against the Astros.

The Astros jumped on Barria early, scoring three runs in the first inning and forcing him to throw 36 pitches. That set the tone for the short outing, though Barria did manage to limit the damage after the first frame. Despite the rough start, the 22-year-old rookie has put together a respectable campaign, posting a 3.67 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 100.2 innings.