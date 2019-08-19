The Angels are expected to recall Barria from Triple-A Salt Lake to start one half of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Barria was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 10 and will have spent the requisite 10 days in the minors by the time Tuesday arrives, making him eligible to rejoin the big club. Unless the 23-year-old dazzles Tuesday, he could be bound for a return trip to the minors since the Angels would be able to get by with a four-man rotation until Sept. 7. Over 51.2 innings in the big leagues this season, Barria has posted a 6.62 ERA and 1.49 WHIP while striking out 51.