Angels' Jaime Barria: Likely to start Tuesday in Seattle
The Angels are expected to recall Barria from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
With an off day in the Angels' schedule last week allowing the team to get by with five starters on a temporary basis, Barria was demoted to Triple-A to give the team more roster flexibility. Assuming Barria is chosen to fill the opening the in the rotation Tuesday, he could be in store for an extended stay with the big club after Shohei Ohtani was moved to the disabled list Friday due to a sprained UCL in his throwing arm, which is expected to sideline the two-way rookie for at least a month. With a 2.48 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through his first seven starts in the majors, Barria certainly seems to have earned his spot thus far.
