Barria (5-6) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out five through five innings in a loss Wednesday to the Mariners.

Barria has not completed the sixth inning in six starts now, dating back to June 1 against Texas. He is 0-5 in that span with 4.85 ERA thanks in large part to seven homers allowed over just 29.2 innings (2.1 HR/9). He'll take a 3.55 ERA into the All-Star break, but Barria's season has been trending in the wrong direction for some time now, and it will be interesting to see just how long his leash will be in the second half.