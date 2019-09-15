Barria (4-9) took the loss Saturday as the Angels were stung 3-1 by the Rays, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander turned in one of his better recent outings, but the Angels' offense couldn't get anything going with Mike Trout (toe) and Justin Upton (knee) sidelined. Barria has now lost six straight decisions, with his last win coming July 24, and he'll carry a 5.95 ERA and 70:25 K:BB through 75.2 innings into his next start Friday in Houston.