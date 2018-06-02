Angels' Jaime Barria: Moves to 5-1
Barria (5-1) picked up the win against the Rangers on Friday, scattering four hits over six shutout innings, striking out six and walking one as the Angels prevailed 6-0.
Barria has been going back and forth between the Angels and Triple-A Salt Lake a lot this season, but he continues to pitch well in his opportunities for the big club. The 21-year-old right-hander has now won five of six decisions this year -- including four straight -- and his numbers are backing up the strong record, as he's now boasting a pristine 2.48 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, and a 30:9 K:BB over 36.1 innings. If he continues to put up stats like that, he should keep getting opportunities in the Angels rotation. However, his youth and lack of track record make it difficult to predict at this point whether this is a run that will be sustainable as the season progresses and teams get a more extended look at him.
