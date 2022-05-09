Barria (1-0) earned the win over Washington on Sunday by pitching two perfect innings during which he struck out two batters.

Barria entered in the eighth inning with the Angels down by two runs. The right-hander breezed through the frame and retook the mound in the ninth, retiring all six batters he faced between the two innings on only 23 pitches. Barria was then credited with his first win of the campaign when the Angels put up three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk away with the victory. The 25-year-old is enjoying a strong season in a relief role, posting a 1.98 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB over 13.2 innings.