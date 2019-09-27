Play

Barria was removed from Thursday's game against Houston due to a right toe blister.

Barria was forced to leave the matchup as a result, and his season is likely over with only three contests remaining. Assuming he's indeed done for the year, he'll finish with a 6.43 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with a 71:25 K:BB over 78.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories