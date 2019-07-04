Angels' Jaime Barria: Optioned down
Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
Barria had his best outing of the season Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight over five innings in a win over the Rangers in Arlington. However, he would not have been available to pitch again before the break, so it only makes sense for the Angels to swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm. Chances are, Barria will get another chance with the big-league team shortly after play resumes.
